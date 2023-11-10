Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): A man was killed and his son was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning outside their home at Pathi in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said the police.

Shallo Ram, 45, and his son Rinku were standing outside their home when lightning struck them.

Injured Rinku, 18, was shifted to Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur for treatment.Anwar Ul Haq Additional Superintendent of Police Udhampur confirmed the incident and said that police personnel were rushed to the incident spot as soon as they got the information. (ANI)

