Katihar, Jun 20 (PTI) A railway personnel was killed and four others were injured on Friday when the Awadh Assam Express coming from Delhi ploughed into a push trolley in Katihar district of Bihar, a senior official said.

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, the trolleyman died on the spot while the injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

"The push trolley had been deployed for routine patrolling work. We have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain any lapses that may have resulted in the train number 15910 colliding with the trolley", said the ADRM.

He added that normal traffic was soon restored on the Katihar-Barauni down line and the train also left for its onward journey.

