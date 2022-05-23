Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) A woman was killed and at least 12 people were injured after a bus carrying passengers overturned on the outskirts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi early on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am as the driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned in Ichadih area, a senior officer said.

The bus was going to Ranchi from Kolkata.

"A 35-year-old woman died on the spot and more than 12 people were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital," Tamar Police Station officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar told PTI.

He said policemen are investigating to ascertain how the accident occurred but it seemed that the driver lost control over the vehicle.

