Kochi, Feb 2 (PTI) One more Bangladeshi national was arrested near Kochi on Sunday for illegally staying in India, police said.

Suman Haladar (22), was taken into custody from the Edavanakadu area in Ernakulam district as part of an intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants in the region.

Also Read | 'Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye': BJP Launches 4th Campaign Song 3 Days Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

The investigation was led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, said a release issued by the police.

According to officials, Haladar had crossed the river along the Bangladesh-India border before making his way to Njarakkal, after staying at multiple locations en route.

Also Read | Dalit Girl Rape-Murder in Ayodhya: 'Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad Doing Drama' UP CM Yogi Adityanath Responds After SP Leader Breaks Down During Press Conference Over Incident (Watch Video).

Police have recovered several documents from his possession, including an Aadhaar card, which are currently under verification.

Haladar reportedly informed the police that these documents were arranged and provided by an agent.

Police have now launched a probe to identify those who aided him in obtaining forged credentials.

With this latest arrest, the number of Bangladeshi nationals detained under 'Operation Clean' in the Ernakulam rural district has risen to 35.

The 'Operation Clean' was launched after the arrest of a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Thaslima Begum last month.

On Thursday, the police arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals from the North Paravur area as part of the operation.

Further inquiries are underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)