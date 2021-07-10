Jaipur, July 10 (PTI) After a junior accountant of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was arrested, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended another accused in connection with a case of bribery in lieu of selection in an RAS exam held three years ago.

Narendra Singh Poswal was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

Earlier, Sajjan Singh, a junior accountant in RPSC-Ajmer, was arrested on Friday night for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh (and fake currency with face value of Rs 22 lakh) for securing selection in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Examination-2018 conducted by the RPSC.

Both men were produced in the local court, which sent them to ACB remand till July 14.

DG (ACB) B L Soni said the ACB team arrested Poswal in connection with the case on Saturday.

The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 23 lakh from the complainant in lieu of securing more marks in the interview of RAS recruitment exam held in 2018.

