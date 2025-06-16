Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Sunday said that one or two bodies could be present under the debris of the collapsed bridge in Pune.

He said the bridge collapsed due to excessive load, as nearly 300 tourists stood on it despite warnings.

Also Read | Kerala School Holiday: In View of Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert; Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions in 8 Districts on June 16.

"The rescue operation is going on a war footing. There is a possibility of the presence of one or two bodies under the debris... NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are all working to remove the debris... This narrow bridge was meant for the movement of the farmers, but 250-300 tourists stood on it, and the bridge collapsed due to excessive load... Entry was denied over the bridge, even police and locals warned about it," Mahajan told ANI.

This comes as at least four people were killed when a bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed near Kundamala village in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, leaving over 40 people injured.

Also Read | Pune Bridge Collapse: Expressing Grief Over Maval Bridge Collapse, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'Incident Demands Meaningful Questions Be Asked of Those in Power'.

Of the 40 injured, six people have been critically injured, and some are still feared missing. The search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who were killed in the Pune bridge collapse. The state government will also bear the cost of the medical treatment of the injured.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured," CMO Maharashtra posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations after a bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed in Kundamala, which is a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade.

The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

Fadnavis also expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," the CM posted on X.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the deceased and hoped for the safety of those who still remain missing.

"The news of drowning of many people due to the collapse of the bridge on Indrayani river in Pune is extremely sad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and hope for the safety of those who are still missing. There is an appeal to the administration that relief and rescue operations should be carried out with full promptness," Gandhi posed on X.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)