Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): At least one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter that broke out in the Anantnag district on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote "#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Also Read | RBI Lifts Business Restrictions Imposed on Mastercard.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, the police said.

On Wednesday, another encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Thane Police Constable Kills Nurse With Whom He Had ‘Illegitimate Affair’, Roams With Her Body for 13-14 Hours; Arrested.

The operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)