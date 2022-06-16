Mumbai, June 16: The Ulhasnagar police recently arrested a police constable and his brother-in-law for allegedly killing a 51-year-old nurse. Police officials said that the constable had an illegitimate affair with the nurse.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on the night of June 13 when the constable identified as Sachin Khajekar (39) killed the woman by strangulating her to death in his car. Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Watchman Found Dead in Dombivli, Police Scan CCTV Footage To Nab Killers.

After killing her, Khajekar roamed for 13-14 hours around Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Nashik, and Nevali village in order to look for a place to dispose of the body. Sources from the police said that the incident took place at Kailash Colony of Ulhasnagar 5. The deceased identified as Asha More was married twice and was allegedly in a relationship with the constable, a police officer said.

On the other hand, the accused works as a security guard with the Thane Police Commissionerate. Khajekar, who joined the police force in 2008 lives with his wife and two children at Subhash Tekadi in Ulhasnagar. His brother-in-law identified as Kalpesh Khairnar (31) is also a resident of Ulhasnagar. Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

Shockingly, the incident came to light on Tuesday when an informer told cops about the car with the dead body of a woman roaming in the deserted Nevali area near Kalyan. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, removed the dead body from the car, and took it to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. Later, the car was seized.

"The constable was in an extra-marital affair with the woman for many years. During the primary investigation, the accused revealed that she was demanding money regularly and insisted that he left his family and stayed with her. Following this, the constable got angry and decided to kill her. He called her for a walk and strangulated her to death in the moving car," Ranjit Dhere, senior police inspector of Hill Line police station said. Indian-Origin Doctor Mukul Hazarika Freed in Terror Charge Extradition Case in UK.

However, a panicked Khajekar started looking for a deserted page in order to dump the body but he failed to find a place till June 14 evening. "He called his brother-in-law for help to try to dispose of the body. He called another person and gave him the job. The said person informed us about the incident," PI Dhere added.

After being nabbed, both the accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody till June 18.

