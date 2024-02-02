Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A worker died and another was injured after they fell from the rooftop of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at an unauthorised building in Diva town around 12.30 pm on Thursday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Also Read | Maratha Quotas Protest: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Warns of Fresh Stir, Hunger Strike From February 10.

The two men were working on the rooftop when they lost their balance and fell, he said.

Lavkush Gautam (23) sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital, while the other injured worker received treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Also Read | 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Par Ho Raha': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Left PM Narendra Modi Laughing (Watch Video).

The Mumbra police have initiated a probe into the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)