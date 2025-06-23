Sivasagar (Assam), Jun 23 (PTI) Despite inclement weather, energy major ONGC on Monday continued its efforts for clearing the rig from the site of its crude oil well in Sivasagar district, from where leakage of gas has been going on for the last 12 days, as it proceeds to cap the well, a statement said.

Mobilisation of specialised equipment for the capping process is also being made, with noticeable reduction in gas pressure at the site a positive sign, it said.

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) continues to make progress at the site of well number RDS#147A, with teams working round the clock despite challenging weather conditions," the statement said.

The blowout took place on June 12 at a well of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk of Bhatiapar. A private firm, S K Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-owned company.

An extra-long boom crane, essential for safely removing tubings stacked in the rig derrick, has reached the well site from Guwahati on Monday evening.

Its arrival marks a crucial step forward in clearing the rig from the well for the final capping operation, the company statement said.

"Today's heavy and continuous rainfall created a slushy work environment, yet ONGC's Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT), along with international experts from Cudd Pressure Control, remained fully engaged. Their persistent efforts are ensuring that the clearing of the remaining rig equipment continues without pause," it said.

As floodwaters rise in the area, ONGC teams are actively working to keep the critical RCMT pump operational.

A noticeable reduction in gas pressure has been recorded, an important and hopeful sign that paves the way for a safer and more controlled capping process, the statement said.

Mobilisation of additional specialised equipment such as the Athey Wagon, bulldozer, etc, for the capping operation is progressing steadily, further strengthening ONGC's operational preparedness, it said.

"With each milestone, the team moves closer to securing the well, backed by expertise, dedication and the support of the local administration and community," the statement added.

ONGC had on Sunday said that after latest assessments, residents living beyond a 500-metre radius from the incident site have been advised that it is safe to return to their homes and resume normal activities, including cooking and the use of electricity.

More than 330 families from surrounding villages were evacuated following the leakage, and are being supported with basic relief and safety measures at a camp set up in nearby Bangaon.

The Assam government has already announced financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to the families affected by the blowout.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday said ONGC authorities have informed him that the entire crude oil well from where gas was leaking will be capped.

He said assessment of damage and compensation payment will be jointly carried out by ONGC and the district administration.

An official of ONGC had earlier said it was an old crude well without production, and a perforation job was underway for zone transfer at the time of the blowout.

