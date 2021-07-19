Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) An online gambling racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of 16 in Churu city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused persons and seized 156 mobiles, five power boards, and 37 chargers from their possession.

According to registers carrying the record of the app, a total of Rs 76 lakh was wagered by the stakers and and Rs 20 lakh was found in the Mobile Premier League (MPL) wallet, Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas.

