Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): As a significant reform encompassing different dimensions of Human Resource Management of the employees working for the J-K Government, the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JK-HRMS).

The launch was attended by all Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners in physical and virtual modes.

Also Read | UP: Two Women Killed, Teen Injured as Mound of Mud Falls over Them While Repairing Kutcha House in Prayagraj.

The Chief Secretary said that the system would be beneficial in giving equal treatment to all the employees in terms of their career progression, timely filing of monthly performance reports, Property Returns, and Annual Performance Reports.

Dr Mehta directed for monitoring of all these performance standards and taking appropriate action against the wilful defaulters.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Children Die After Falling Into Indira Gandhi Canal in Bikaner.

"The long-staying employees and employees deserving promotions should also be regulated through this management system," he said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the implementation of JK HRMS, is another achievement of the government in continuation of IT Initiatives like Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW), Online Property Return System (PRS), Vigilance Clearance System (VCS), Employees Monitoring Portal (EPM) and Employees Verification System (EVS) launched for facilitation and disposal of HRM issues of employees.

It was further informed that JK-HRMS should provide a unified dashboard for employees, wherein, vital service-related details like posting and promotion, monthly salary slips, income tax remitted, GPF statement, and SLI subscription can be accessed.

The portal shall also integrate the Employees Monitoring Portal (EPM) and Online Property Return System (PRS). The portal shall provide a generic, product-based solution for better management of service matters through electronic service records and can be accessed on the URL https://hrms.jk.gov.in.

While highlighting the features of the JK-HRMS, all the DDOs were asked to ensure that all employees under their control register themselves on the portal and cross-check their service-related information integrated into the JK-HRMS, which shall be verified by the concerned Drawing & Disbursing Officers in a time bound manner.

Pertinent to mention here that this 'one-stop solution' for addressing issues related to service records of employees in electronic form has been developed collaboratively by the J-K's General Administration Department and National Informatics Center. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)