Jaipur, October 18: Two children died after falling into the Indira Gandhi canal while playing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Sachin (5) and Vinod (6) were playing near the canal when they accidently fell into it under Chhatargarh police station area, they said. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Throws Her Three Children, Jumps in Narmada Canal With Paramour in Banaskantha.

The bodies were taken out and a doctor declared them dead. The bodies were handed over to family members without postmortem, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)