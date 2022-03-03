New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that there is a sharp reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

Compared with the COVID-19 cases being reported globally, the Union Ministry highlighted that only 0.7 per cent of global cases are reported in India.

Addressing a press conference today, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "There has been a sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in many countries in the world. This notes an increasing trajectory of rising cases on a daily basis. Even today, around 15,00,000 cases are reported daily in the world."

"Now also across many countries, huge COVID-19 cases are being reported. In some countries, an increase in the trajectory of cases continues. A sharp reduction of COVID-19 cases is observed in India. On average around 11,000 COVID-19 cases are reported on a weekly basis in India. There has been a sharp reduction in the number of cases. Only 0.7 per cent of global cases are reported in India," he said.

The Health Ministry today highlighted that a positive situation in the number of deaths in India as compared to other countries has been observed.

He said, "There is a positive situation in the number of deaths in India as compared to other countries. From February 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average. In last week, 144 deaths were reported due to COVID-19. A decline of 76.6 per cent from the peak of what India has seen."

The Health Ministry highlighted that Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram account for 50 per cent of active cases in the country.

"Only a single state is having active cases over 10,000 and two states are having active cases between 5,000 to 10,000. The remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram accounts for 50 per cent of active cases of the country," he said.

India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 77,152 and it comprises 0.18 per cent of total infections. The total recoveries stand at 14,947 in the last 24 hours increasing it to 4,23,53,620. The recovery rate is at 98.62 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.99 per cent.

178.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination drive. With 8.82 samples collected in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed 77 crores in the country. (ANI)

