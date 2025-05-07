New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday applauded Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Congress leader also called the operation as "a befitting reply" to Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "#OperationSindoor is a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. Jai Hind."

Earlier, in an X post, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned India's "unflinching" national policy against terrorism and praised the armed forces' efforts.

Kharge's X post read, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us."

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack victims and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

