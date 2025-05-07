Mumbai, May 7: The Bodoland Lottery Department is expected to announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, Wednesday, May 07, soon. One of the most popular lotteries played in Assam, the Bodoland Lottery is operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The lottery draw of Bodoland is first declared at 12 PM, then again at 3 PM and finally at 7 PM. Those taking part in the Assam State Lottery Sambad of today can check the Bodoland Lottery Results of May 7 at bodolotteries.com.

Lottery players of the Bodiland lottery can check the winner's list and ticket numbers here. Participants can also download a PDF copy of the Bodoland Lottery Result from the portal mentioned above. The PDF file will include the full list of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery) winners and their ticket numbers from Wednesday's draw. It must be noted that the Bodoland Lottery draws are announced three times a day. Bodoland, which is officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in the state of Assam.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Head over to the official site, bodolotteries.com, or click here to access the latest updates. The Bodoland Lottery releases its results three times a day: at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM Downloadable PDFS feature the full list of winning numbers. Whether you're checking today’s result or revisiting a previous draw, the process is seamless and straightforward.

A few of the popular lotteries played in Bodoland include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Bodoland lottery (Assam lottery) is among lotteries such as Sikkim State Lottery, Kolkata Fatafat, Nagaland State Lottery, etc., which are played daily. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, betting and gambling are banned.

