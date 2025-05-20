Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): During Operation Sindoor, which started on May 7, the Indian Army successfully destroyed several Pakistani posts and terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Operation SINDOOR, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

The operation, which involved precise targeting, was supported by advanced surveillance technology deployed to monitor enemy movements in forward areas.

An officer stationed at the LoC explained the importance of the Army's training and preparation on Tuesday.

"We were undergoing round-the-clock training. It is rightly said, 'The more we sweat in peace, the less we bleed in war'. When we were selecting targets to be destroyed, it was well thought of, and we identified targets used by the terrorists. The kind of losses suffered by the enemy this time, it will not dare to repeat the same mistake again. All terror launchpads are under surveillance," the officer told ANI.

In addition to the strikes on terrorist infrastructure, Indian Army officials also condemned the Pakistan Army's violation of the cessation of hostilities.

An officer posted at the LoC remarked, "Pakistan unilaterally broke the ceasefire understanding that was there between both the armies. They indiscriminately started firing and engaging the forward posts. They also targeted innocent civilians living in Poonch."

The officer further emphasised the cultural harmony in Poonch, which was targeted by Pakistan's actions.

"Poonch has been at a confluence of all the religions... The enemy understood the harmony that existed in Poonch, and it was purely by design that, within 20 minutes, everything unfolded. This shows the utter lack of professionalism in the Pakistan Army. They have got no might to fight the Indian Army, so this is what they can do best," he added.

Operation Sindoor continues as the Indian Army remains vigilant along the LoC. "Operation Sindoor is still on and we continue to remain alert and vigilant," the officer said.

Operation SINDOOR was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. (ANI)

