New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Friday sought clarity from the Centre on reports that it had allowed duty-free imports of US agriculture and dairy products and warned that such a move could severely impact Indian farmers.

Speaking during a discussion on Demands for Grants of the Agriculture Ministry in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP TM Selvaganapathi slammed the Centre for reversing India's long-standing policy of reducing dependence on US wheat imports.

Also Read | Deportation of Indians by US: India Strongly Registered Its Concerns With Trump Authorities on Treatment Meted Out to Deportees, Says MEA in Lok Sabha.

"Thanks to the Green Revolution led by our forefathers, especially MS Swaminathan and Dr C Subramaniam, India overcame its dependence on PL-480 wheat imports from the US. But now, the government is reversing that trend," he charged.

The Salem MP also sounded alarm over reports that the government had agreed to allow duty-free imports of agriculture and dairy products from the US.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 21 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"Even (US President Donald) Trump has said that India agreed to the US conditions. Mexico, China and even European countries are resisting but we have become spineless. This will be a death knell for our farmers," he said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision.

Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also raised concern over the government's position on slashing import duties on grains.

"America's president has openly stated they would impose reciprocal taxes and that India agreed to lower import duties on grains. If that is the case, what will happen to our country's agricultural produce?" he asked.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Amol Ramsing Kolhe pointed to the disparity between US and Indian farmers, particularly in soybean production.

"After the change of power in the US, they are demanding that India open its agriculture market. This poses a major crisis for our farmers but the government has not given any clarity on this matter," Kolhe said.

"While American farmers produce 30 lakh quintals per hectare using genetically modified (GM) varieties, our farmers produce only 10 lakh quintals per hectare because they are not allowed to grow GM crops. The government imports edible oil made from GM crops but Indian farmers are still struggling for MSP," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)