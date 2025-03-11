New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the discrepancies observed in the voter lists following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tagore raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, especially in states like Maharashtra and Haryana, where irregularities in the voter rolls have triggered alarm.

"I rise to move an adjournment motion to discuss the significant discrepancies observed in the voter lists across various states following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These irregularities have raised serious concerns about the integrity of our electoral process, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Haryana," Tagore said in his notice.

The notice says, "Notably, in Maharashtra, it was reported that over 3.9 million new names were added to the voter list before the local elections, a figure that surpasses the total additions in the previous five years combined. Similarly, concerns have been raised in Haryana, where instances of identical Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers have been reported, suggesting potential duplications in the voter list."

Tagore emphasized the importance of electoral transparency, pointing out that such discrepancies could undermine the credibility of the entire electoral system.

"These discrepancies undermine the credibility of the electoral rolls and, by extension, the fairness and transparency of the election process itself. The large-scale and sudden additions to the voter list, particularly in Maharashtra and Haryana, have led to questions about the validity of these new registrations," he stated.

The Congress MP stressed that the irregularities must be addressed thoroughly to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is maintained in future elections. The motion also reflects ongoing concerns raised by opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, regarding the fairness of the 2024 election process.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha concerning the increasing use of drones for drug smuggling across the international border, particularly between Punjab and Pakistan.

Kang raised alarm over the growing issue of drones bypassing security measures, a problem that has led to significant concerns about the safety and well-being of the youth in Punjab.

Kang noted that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, had already expressed concerns to the Union Home Minister about the illegal transportation of drugs via drones.

He also highlighted the Punjab state government's ongoing anti-drug campaign aimed at creating a drug-free and prosperous region. "I would like to ask the Government what steps have been taken to prevent the drug smuggling that occurs via drones across the borders, which bypasses the security measures, and has become a significant issue, and is profoundly affecting the future of our youth," Kang wrote in the notice.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to deliberate upon the reported reduction of tariffs by India under external pressure.

He states, "Recent statements by the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, indicate that India has agreed to significant tariff reductions, raising concerns about the circumstances under which these commitments were made. While enhancing trade relations with the United States is a legitimate objective, such concessions must be made in a manner that upholds India's economic interests and strategic autonomy.

Tewari questioned the rationale behind these reductions, particularly in critical sectors such as agriculture and electric vehicles.

He notes, "It is imperative that the Government clarifies the rationale behind these tariff reductions, particularly in agriculture and critical sectors such as electric vehicles, and ensures that such measures do not unduly benefit foreign industries at the expense of domestic enterprises. Transparency in trade negotiations is essential to protect national economic interests and to maintain a balanced approach towards international commitments." (ANI)

