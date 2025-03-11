Mumbai, March 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The proposed legislation aims to modernize immigration laws, aligning them with current security and regulatory needs. Let's know all about this updated and new bill.

It will replace outdated laws, including the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000. The Bill also introduces stricter penalties and clearer regulations, particularly for those entering India for education and medical purposes. Every Guarantee Given by PM Narendra Modi is Being Fulfilled Today: Union Minister Amit Shah.

What is Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025?

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, is a proposed legislation aimed at overhauling India's immigration system. It seeks to replace outdated laws with a single, comprehensive framework that strengthens border security, regulates foreign nationals, and modernizes visa policies. No Pension for MLAs Who Defect: Himachal Assembly Passes Bill To Deprive Legislators Disqualified Under Anti-Defection Law of Pensionary Benefits.

The Bill introduces stricter penalties for immigration violations, enhances the powers of immigration officers, and holds transport operators accountable for unauthorized entries. It also establishes clearer regulations for universities and medical institutions admitting foreign nationals.

Key Features of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Bill introduces hefty fines and stricter enforcement mechanisms to curb illegal immigration and document fraud. Unauthorized entry into India may result in a penalty of up to INR 5 lakh, while the use of fake passports could attract a fine of up to INR 10 lakh. Educational institutions admitting foreign students must register and report them to authorities. Similarly, hospitals treating foreign nationals will be legally required to maintain records. These measures aim to improve tracking and prevent visa misuse.

The Central Government will have greater control over visa issuance, passport requirements, and foreigner registration. Stricter visa requirements, enhanced scrutiny of foreign residents, and improved tracking mechanisms will strengthen border security.

Immigration officers will have expanded authority to detain, investigate, and deport illegal immigrants. They will also have the power to restrict movement and deny entry based on security risks, reinforcing internal security measures.

