Kanpur, March 11: A case has been filed against a woman and her friends in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly capturing and burning a wild cat alive after it crossed their path. The incident, which was recorded on video, led to a complaint from Delhi’s Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, prompting an investigation. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The India Today reported that the disturbing event occurred in the Bhojpur police station area, where the woman and her friends reportedly beat the wild cat and then set it on fire. The video, which surfaced on social media, shows the brutal act after the cat crossed their motorcycle’s path. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

Woman, Friends Burn Cat Alive After It Crosses Their Path in Moradabad

According to SP Dehat Kunwar Akash Singh, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Delhi received the complaint and video, leading to swift action. Authorities traced the bike’s registration number to a woman named Priya from Bhojpur, who, along with her friends, is facing charges.

The accused individuals have been booked under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which deal with illegal hunting and harming wildlife. If convicted, they could face up to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing, and authorities have refrained from releasing the video as part of the inquiry. Moradabad Gangrape: BJP Leader Amit Malviya Slams ‘Appeasement Politics’, Dares Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Minor Victim of ‘Islamic Jihad’.

In another incident, a man beat a peacock to death with a stick in Poore Manohar village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi. As per the police, a man named Gabbar Vanvasi killed the national bird by beating it with a stick. When people raised an alarm, he fled. The forest department sent the carcass of the peacock for postmortem. Vanvasi was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and is being looked for.

