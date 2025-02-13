New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Opposition's walkout from Rajya Sabha is a medium to encourage anti-national activities and the Congress along with other INDIA bloc parties are strengthening the hands of those who are trying to break the country, Leader of the House JP Nadda said on Thursday.

He also demanded the day's suspension of those MPs who entered the well of house during the Opposition's protest against the tabling of the joint parliamentary committee report on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024.

After the Opposition walked out and the Question Hour began, Nadda said the Opposition's behaviour was unfortunate and irresponsible and needs to be condemned, alleging that they are doing the politics of appeasement.

"The opposition has acted very irresponsibly and it should be condemned. This is the politics of appeasement and this is being done to weaken the country," he claimed.

"Some people are trying to fight against the Indian state and break the country," he alleged.

Nadda said the opposition's walkout should come out on record and is an expression and promotion of anti-national activities.

"The Congress party and the opposition are trying to strengthen the hands of those who are trying to weaken and disintegrate the country," the BJP leader said.

He praised Jagdeep Dhankhar for showing the magnanimity of the heart by handling the uproar in the House very patiently.

However, Dhankhar said he took a serious view of those members who came into the Well.

"The House should take a decision before the end of today's session for action against such members else it will have far reaching consequences," he said.

Hearing it, Nadda said, "Action should be taken against them and they should be suspended for today."

To this, Dhankhar said that the step for this should be taken as per the legal norms.

Earlier, during the uproar, Dhankhar had named three MPs - Samirul Islam, Nadimul Haque and M Mohamed Abdulla - for creating "chaos and disruption in the House".

