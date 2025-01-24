Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore said that his emphasis is to built an egalitarian society that was the vision of Karpoori Thakur.

He said, "Celebrating Karpoori ji's birthday and actually working on his footsteps are two different things. We have not made any political remarks. We have expressed our vision based on idea of Karpoori Thakur to built an egalitarian society. We have described those five pillars that along with reservation in jobs, political participation and till the time there is no equality in distribution of education, land and capital till that time egalitarian society cannot be built."

He said that Jan Suraaj party is committed to these five points in order to establish an equitable society in Bihar.

"Even after 75 years of Independence only 10 percent students pass 12th standard and in the backward society only 5.5 percent pass 12th. In Dalit it is only 3 percent. Only 1.97 people have government jobs. Only 40 percent people have their own land," he added.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tribute to former Bihar CM Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, on his birth anniversary, outside the state Assembly in Patna on Friday.

During this, the CM was accompanied by several state ministers and MLAs.

Nitish Kumar remembered Thakur and wrote on X, "Respectful tributes to the people's leader Karpoori Thakur ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Remembering Karpoori Thakur as leader of the masses, PM Modi said that he dedicated his entire life to social justice.

"Respectful tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary. The leader of the masses dedicated his entire life to social justice and made many efforts in this direction. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country." PM Modi wrote on X.

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) in Darbhanga, Bihar, was a freedom fighter and former CM of Bihar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024. He was popularly called 'Jannayak' for his work for the cause of people.

He became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a strong advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party. Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died on February 1988 in Patna. (ANI)

