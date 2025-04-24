Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Stating that the government is committed to removing the 'most backward district' tag for the Chamarajanagara district, Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting in MM Hills would go a long way in that direction.

"Chamarajanagara had earned the tag of 'the most backward district' in the Nanjundappa report. Our government is committed to get rid of that tag. The decisions taken in today's Cabinet will help in that direction," he said.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the Dy CM spoke about various projects launched by the government.

"Rs 82 crore has been allocated for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Saligrama and Thagadur. Rs 85 crore has been allocated for a hospital in Kollegala. Rs 8.6 crore has been allocated for Praja Soudha at Hanur taluk. A project has been drawn up at a cost of Rs 50 crore to provide electricity to tribals. Rs 9.75 crore has been allocated to relocate 100 farmers from Amekere forest area. Rs 70 crore has been allocated for a polytechnic in Mysuru. Rs 28 crore has been ear-marked for a project to fill tanks in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district," he explained.

"Rs 98 crore project has been prepared to fill 25 tanks in Ajjampura and Kadur taluks of Chikamagalur district. Rs 29 crore for the lift irrigation project in Pandavapura has been allocated. We have decided to build a check dam in the Varuna assembly constituency to recharge the groundwater. Administrative approval has been given to a Rs 41-crore lift irrigation project for many villages in Varuna constituency. Approvals have been given to a Rs 25-crore pick up canal in Heggadadevanakote and a Rs 12-crore irrigation project in Periyapatna project," he added.

"Rs 50 crore has been allocated to a lift irrigation project to fill tanks in K R Nagara and Saligrama. Rs 35 crore has been allocated to fill 12 tanks from Cauvery waters in Srirangapatna. Rs 30 crore has been granted for the construction of a barrage and a bridge across the Shimsha River in Maddur. Rs 25 crore has been granted to build a check-dam and a bridge in Madikeri," Shivakumar said.

"Rs 14 crore for Honganuru tank in Chamarajanagara, Rs 11 crore for Amachavadi tank; Rs 150 crore for Cauvery third phase at Malangi village; Rs 18 crore for a drinking water unit at Dalawayi tank. Rs 15 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new bridge across the Suvarnavathi River in Kollegala. Rs 15 crore has been allocated to help horticulture among scheduled castes and scheduled tribes," he said.

"Rs 198 crore has been granted for lift irrigation canal in Periyapatna; Administrative approval for Rs 103 crore lift irrigation project at Chikkanandi; Rs 15 crore for Chamarajanagara right bank canal; Rs 43 crore for Ramasamudra canal; Rs 42 crore for pick up canal for Bidarahalli; Rs 42 crore for a canal in Harohalli; Rs 24 crore for Kabini right bank canal; Rs 24 crore for Suvarnavathi dam; Rs 70 crore to fill tanks in Suvarnavathi dam basin; Rs 92 crore has been ear-marked for Cauvery aarti at Srirangapatna," he said.

Asked about family members of the Chamarajanagara oxygen tragedy not getting government jobs as promised by the government, he said, "We had promised them government jobs, and some of them have been given contract jobs. We need to give it to some more people. We are evaluating the educational qualifications as we need to provide a permanent solution for this. This is a priority for us. We are also exploring possibilities of giving them jobs in the medical college, which is under construction in the district." (ANI)

