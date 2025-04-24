New Delhi, April 24: As the nation mourns the loss of 26 lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, anguished survivors and grieving families are raising pressing questions about the lack of security at Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in Jammu & Kashmir. Videos from the attack’s aftermath show heartbroken relatives and stunned survivors questioning why no police or army personnel were present in such a high-footfall area.

Many, including tourists who narrowly escaped, allege a massive security lapse. A couple from Pimpri-Chinchwad, who visited Baisaran just a day before the attack, said they saw no signs of police or army personnel along the 7-10 km route from Pahalgam. “We had to look after ourselves,” said Bashir Sutar, who described a complete absence of security forces. ‘My Brother Was Alive for 1.5 Hours but Nobody Came’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Narrates Pahalgam Terror Attack Horror to Haryana CM Nayab Saini, Demands Killer’s Head (Video).

Vinay Narwal’s Sister Narrates Pahalgam Terror Attack Horror

‘Where Was the Army When We Needed Them?’

The families of the deceased, including Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and Gujarat’s Shailesh Kalathiya, voiced anguish and outrage. Narwal’s sister accused the terrorists of targeting him based on religion and said he died waiting for help. Kalathiya’s wife, Sheetal, confronted Union Minister CR Patil, saying, “When VIPs arrive, helicopters and convoys show up. But there was no help for us.” ‘Taxpayer’s Life Worth Nothing?’: Pahalgam Terror Victim Shailesh Kalathiya’s Wife Expresses Anger Before CR Patil, Blames Govt and Army for ‘Inadequate’ Security (Watch Video).

Shailesh Kalathiya’s Wife Questions Inadequate Security

Tourists Recount Chilling Escape

Monirul Islam, a retired official from West Bengal, recalled, “There were no jawans in sight. Minutes later, all hell broke loose.” He noted that security had been visible in other tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonmarg, unlike Pahalgam.

Survivors and victims’ families are demanding accountability and action, urging the government to either shut down such risky tourist areas or ensure permanent, visible security deployment. “Don’t wait for more lives to be lost,” Sheetal pleaded.

