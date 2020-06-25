Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Ten more coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana on Thursday, eight of these from the three worst-hit districts falling in the National Capital Region, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 12,463 with 453 fresh infections.

Four deaths were reported from Sonipat, three from Faridabad and one from Gurgaon.

Karnal and Panipat also reported one death each, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana now stand at 198.

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, the three worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 76, 68 and 15 fatalities, respectively, as per the bulletin.

As many as 8,850 of the total infections in the state come from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts alone.

The number of active cases in the state currently are 4,885 while 7,380 have been discharged after recovery.

As many as 882 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the highest number to have recovered during a single day period, the previous number being 604.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 59.22 per cent.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad with 143 cases followed by Sonipat with 105, Gurgaon with 89, Karnal with 26 while Bhiwani and Panipat reported 15 infections each.

