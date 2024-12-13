New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Out of 10,609 anganwadi-cum creches approved, 1,241 have been made operational, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said as part of the umbrella ‘Mission Shakti', a total of 17,000 Anganwadi-cum Creches (AWCCs) have been approved for establishment under Palna scheme, during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle (i.e. upto FY 2025-26).

Also Read | Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Former Principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Abhijit Mondal Granted Bail.

"Proposals for establishment and operation of AWCCs are received from the respective state governments/UT administrations, who are also responsible for contributing their corresponding share for the implementation of the Scheme.

"As on October 31, a total of 10,609 AWCCs have been approved by the ministry as per proposals received from various states/UTs, out of which 1,241 have been made operational by the respective states/UTs," she said in a written response.

Also Read | What Is Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot? As PM Narendra Modi Introduces Digital Guide for Maha Kumbh 2025, Know Its Key Feature and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)