Lucknow, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a cruise ride to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. During his Prayagraj visit, PM Modi inaugurated several development projects, including rail and road infrastructure like Road Over Bridges, ghats, and riverfront roads.

During his Prayagraj visit, PM Narendra Modi also introduced the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot to guide and update devotees on the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 events. The Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot is a state-of-the-art generative AI tool designed to assist millions of devotees attending the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. Scroll Down to know more about Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot. PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Terms Mahakumbh Mela 2025 ‘Mahayagya of Unity’, Says It Would Take Country’s Cultural and Spiritual Identity to New Heights.

What is Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot?

The Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot aims to enhance the experience of attendees at the world’s largest religious gathering by offering real-time guidance and personalised support in multiple languages. With the event expected to attract vast crowds, this AI-driven assistant will provide essential information on various aspects of the event, ensuring smooth navigation and a seamless experience for all. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government To Conduct World’s Largest Headcount of Devotees Using AI-Powered Cameras.

Key Features of Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot:

Multilingual Support:

The chatbot will be available in over 10 languages, including Hindi and English, through integration with the Bhashini app, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience.

Interactive Engagement:

Devotees can engage with the chatbot via text or voice, catering to different levels of technological familiarity.

Personalised Navigation:

With Google Maps integration, the chatbot will provide directions to important locations such as bathing ghats, temples, akharas, railway stations, bus stands, and parking areas.

Cultural and Historical Insights:

The chatbot will offer detailed information about the event's history, traditions, and cultural significance, enriching the experience for visitors.

Tourism Assistance:

The tool will also assist visitors by sharing information on approved tour packages, accommodation options, homestays, and sightseeing recommendations.

How to Use Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot?

The Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot can be accessed through the official Maha Kumbh 2025 mobile app or via WhatsApp, ensuring ease of use for both tech-savvy individuals and those less familiar with technology.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, set to begin on January 13 and end on February 26, will coincide with Paush Poornima and Mahashivratri.

