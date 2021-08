Amethi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend's brother here when she had gone to the fields to answer nature's call, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sunil (21), has been arrested. The incident took place in a village under the Jagdishpur police station area on August 21, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Extend Work From Home for Employees Up to December 2022, IT Companies on ORR Told.

The girl had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call when she was abducted by Sunil with the help of his sister, who is the victim's friend. Later, Sunil put vermilion on the girl's forehead and raped her, the police said.

He also threatened the teenager with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Also Read | Punjab: Elderly Woman Thrashed, Robbed Inside Her Home in Ludhiana, 2 Booked.

After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who filed a police complaint, they added.

Inspector, Jagdishpur, Arun Kumar Dubey said an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's family and the accused arrested.

An investigation in the case is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)