Chandigarh, August 24: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly thrashed by a couple who also robbed her jewellery on Saturday evening. Reports inform that the accused couple, identified as Raja and Simran, broke into the victim's residence at Harcharan Nagar in Punjab's Ludhiana and allegedly beaten up 78-year-old Sudarshna Rani and stole her gold earrings. A complaint has been filed against the couple and the police is trying to locate them. Punjab Shocker: Kharar Woman, Lover Allegedly Kill Mother-In-Law, Dump Her Body in Ambala; Arrested.

Rani, who lives alone after losing her children and husband, said that she knew the accused.She got injured on her face in the incident. The couple used ti live on rent near her house and had moved to another place three months ago, reported the Hindustan Times. ASI Gurjit Singh told HT that the elderly woman's neighbours' informed that they have spotted the accused couple around the victim's house several times. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile the accused couple are on a run and police has started an investigation to locate and track down them. A case has been lodged in this matter under section 379-B (snatching using force) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

A similar incident was reported from Rajasthan on Saturday. As per reports, an elderly government teacher was trashed and robbed at gun point inside a public toilet near the Sindhi Camp bus stand in Jaipur. The accused was reportedly robbed of his wallet and beaten up by unidentified men. A case has been registered with the police in this regard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).