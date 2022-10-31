Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): More than 100 deaths have been reported till the early morning after the collapse of a nearly century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, as per the Gujarat Information Department.

"More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Information Department.

It was reported that over 68 persons lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening. (ANI)

