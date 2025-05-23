Kohima, May 23 (PTI) Security forces recovered over 14 kg of suspected opium in Sechu Zubza area here and arrested one person during a routine search operation, officials said.

CRPF personnel in coordination with the state police seized 14.31 kg of suspected opium from a vehicle travelling from Manipur, they said.

The arrested person hails from Punjab's Ludhiana, and the drug was recovered from his luggage, the officials said.

The recovered material and the accused have been handed over to the local police station for further legal proceedings.

An investigation has also been initiated, they added.

