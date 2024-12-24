Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district has registered 94 cases under the NDPS Act against 156 persons as part of its crackdown against drug trafficking in the city.

"Srinagar Police has launched a relentless crackdown against drug trafficking in the city with the aim to curb the menace of drugs and dismantle the infrastructure supporting drug trafficking," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Gujarat Train Derailment: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails at Kim Station in Surat, No Injuries Reported (See Pics and Video).

He said from January 1 to December 23, 94 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in several police stations across the district.

"Over 150 persons involved in peddling and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been arrested by Srinagar Police," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Congress CWC Meet in Belagavi: Party To Decide 2025 Action Plan, Take Up BR Ambedkar 'Insult' Issue at 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.

He said 26 notorious drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) in different jails of J-K including Central Jails, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Kathua Kot Balwal and Jammu after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

"These drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. Besides, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar," he added.

The spokesperson said despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, the accused did not mend their ways after getting bail from the courts.

"They were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network," he said.

The spokesperson said the properties -- both movable and immovable -- acquired by the drug peddlers through proceeds of illegal trafficking of drugs and narcotics have been attached by the Police under provisions of section 68 of the NDPS Act.

Among these, the police have attached seven vehicles and seven residential houses which were acquired illegally by the accused persons through the narcotics trade.

"The estimated value of properties attached is Rs 4.47 crores. Besides, 23 bank accounts belonging to these drug peddlers have been frozen in NDPS Act cases," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)