Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Over 17,000 school and college going girls have received self-defence training on Nirbhaya Diwas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The training program was organised by a social organisation JWALA at Nehru Stadium in the city on Saturday. Girl students of all the schools and colleges running in the city were called to the stadium and so were trainers to teach self-defence techniques.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram (Watch Video).

The district administration, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP MLA Mahendra Hardiya were also present in the program.

During this, BJP leader Vijayvargiya administered oath to the children for self-defence.

Also Read | Meta for Fun: Ex-Facebook Employee Steals Over USD 4 Million From Company To Fund Luxurious Lifestyle.

President of JWALA organisation Dr Divya Gupta said, "Today, 17,800 girls learned self-defence skills together here. Before this the record of 7000 children was made in Agra city. World Book of Records London has given a certificate for it considering it as the largest number of girls receiving training at a time in Indore."

Notably, Nirbhaya case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people came out on the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless. It triggered a nationwide protests that resulted in giving more teeth to laws related to rape and other forms of sexual harassment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)