New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) More than 2.3 lakh challans have been issued to e-rickshaw drivers in the national capital between January 1 and June 15 this year for improper parking, violation of entry after restricted timings and licence-related offences, officials on Friday said.

An analysis of Delhi Traffic Police data showed that a total of 2,30,617 challans were issued to e-rickshaw drivers for various offences, including 2,12,478 on-the-spot challans and 18,139 notices sent based on camera surveillance, the officials told PTI.

“Traffic rule violations, especially in busy areas, lead to serious congestion and other issues. We are committed to raise both awareness and take strict action so that all road users, including e-rickshaw drivers, follow the rules and help keep traffic smooth,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary.

The officials said the e-rickshaw drivers are often found driving recklessly and flouting traffic rules.

“Around 1,260 registered e-rickshaws have been impounded by mid-June for various violations such as drunk driving, non-production of documents and other serious offences,” a senior officer said.

The maximum on-the-spot challans were issued for improper or obstructive parking, with 1,40,776 violations recorded by the traffic officials on the ground. These include e-rickshaws parked in no-parking zones, blocking main roads, obstructing traffic movement and creating traffic congestion in busy localities, among others.

The second-most frequent offence was driving during ‘No Entry' hours, which resulted in 33,597 challans, followed by 13,962 challans for driving without a licence.

The traffic police challaned 7,286 e-rickshaw drivers for allowing unauthorised persons to operate their vehicles, while 4,657 challans were issued for obstructive or dangerous driving, which includes reckless movement, overloading or driving without proper attention to traffic norms.

There were 4,649 cases of e-rickshaws operating without valid insurance and 3,749 drivers were caught moving against the designated flow of traffic.

The other significant on-the-spot violations included 1,492 challans for driving without a fitness certificate and 1,190 for jumping red lights. A total of 1,120 challans were issued for advertisements on vehicles.

In addition to manual enforcement, Delhi Traffic Police also relied on CCTV and automated surveillance to identify violations.

Improper parking once again topped the list of camera-based challans, with 16,968 violations recorded. Driving against the flow of traffic was the second-most common offence, with 997 challans being issued.

As many as 77 e-rickshaws with defective number plates were challaned.

Emphasising that even small traffic violations can lead to bigger issues, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) Satyavir Singh Katara said the top priority of police is road safety.

"Our teams are on the ground every day using cameras, enforcement and public support to make Delhi's roads safer and better for all,” he added.

Concurring with Katara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Shashank Jaiswal, noted that when e-rickshaws or other vehicles flout traffic rules, it causes problems like traffic jams and sometimes even accidents.

"We are issuing challans and taking strict action to prevent such incidents,” he said.

