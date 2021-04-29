New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): India continued to report high COVID-19 cases with over 3.6 lakh new coronavirus cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is biggest in a single-day since the onset of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said that 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the country stand at 29,78,709.

The total count of cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 and the death toll has gone up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.

The Union Health Ministry said that five states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The mortality rate due stands at 1.12 per cent.

Ten states and union territories - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 73.59 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 985 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5 per cent. As per the State health bulletin, 66,358 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday taking the total count of cases to 44,73,394. Mumbai reported 4,966 new cases and 78 deaths.

Chhattisgarh reported 15,563 new cases and 219 deaths. The total case count has gone up to 6,97,902.

West Bengal reported 17,207 new cases, 77 deaths and 11,933 discharges. The total case count stands at 7,93,552.

Gujarat reported 14,120 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths and 8,595 recoveries in last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state reached 5,38,845.

So far nearly 16 crore vaccine doses (15,95,96,140) have been provided of which total consumption including wastages is 14,89,76,248 doses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)