Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) A special "drive-through" COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised for the differently-abled people here in Gujarat on Saturday, with over 300 beneficiaries receiving the first jab on the first day, officials said.

The two-day camp has been organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at the city's Blind People's Association campus. A total of 376 beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day, they said.

"This is possibly the first such camp in India wherein drive-through vaccination service was provided to people with all kinds of disabilities," said Blind People's Association executive secretary Bhushan Punani.

This is for the first time that the state government and AMC have sanctioned a drive-through vaccination camp for people with disabilities.

"For those who do not have vehicles, we have also added a walk-in facility. The beneficiaries come for on-the-spot registration and get their dose of Covishield vaccine provided free by the AMC," Punani said.

Teams of the AMC's health department remained present at the spot along with BPA officials.

Beneficiaries were served tea and coffee and some of them even sang and danced to the orchestra played on a stage at the BPA campus.

Officials said arranging such camps will motivate the local administration to prioritise the differently-abled anti-COVID 19 jabs.

An AMC official present at the venue said the accessible drive-through vaccination camp will set an example for the country to follow and help differently-abled people to get motivated for inoculation.

" In many cases, such people are apprehensive about going to the venue. Registration is another challenge many such people face. If the venue is accessible and their special needs are taken care of, then people with disabilities will surely be motivated to get vaccinated," he added.

