Shivamogga (K'taka), Jul 1 (PTI) Over 40 people got injured in a head-on collision between two buses in the district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the mishap occured between the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus going from Sringeri to Shivamogga and the private bus on the way to Koppa near Lakkinakoppa village.

The drivers of the buses were among the injured, who were hospitalised, the police said.

