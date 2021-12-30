New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures.

The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places.

Also Read | GST Annual Return Filing Deadline for FY 2020-21 Extended Till February 28, Says CBIC.

Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited.

Also Read | Gujarat Best Destination for Investment Due to Industry-Friendly Policies, Says CM Bhupendra Patel.

On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)