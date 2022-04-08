Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in Sector 74 slums on Friday burning down around 50 shanties to ashes, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far due to the blaze, they said.

Also Read | The Central Government Has Sent Teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire, which was brought under control in around two hours, they said.

The cause behind fire is not ascertained yet.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

According to fire officials, a lot of junk was collected near the slums which help fire spread rapidly.

The fire was so big its smoke was visible from quite a distance away, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)