New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) More than 600 panchayat leaders have been invited by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as special guests to witness the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here, an official statement said on Friday.

These special guests have been selected for their outstanding contributions in the "saturation of beneficiaries" under various flagship schemes in their respective panchayats, the ministry said in a statement.

The schemes include Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Mission Indradhanush, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, PM MUDRA Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme, among others.

The invitees also include panchayat leaders who have been awarded at the national and state levels for excellence in key developmental areas such as health, education, women and child development, water and sanitation, and climate action.

The ministry has ensured pan-India representation across diverse regions, socio-economic groups, and genders, including panchayat leaders from aspirational districts, the statement said.

On the eve of Republic Day, a special felicitation event will be held at the Airport Authority of India Officers' Institute, New Delhi, to honour these panchayat leaders.

The program will include the release of the 15th issue of the 'Gramoday Sankalp' magazine, the felicitation of panchayat leaders, and the presentation of certificates and prizes to the winners of the Know Your Constitution Quiz Contest organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Constitution Day 2024.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S P Singh Baghel, Secretary of MoPR Vivek Bharadwaj, along with other senior officials, will grace the occasion.

