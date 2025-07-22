Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 22 (PTI) Over 885 kg of adulterated dairy products, including 780 Kg of paneer, were seized from a bus in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, an official said.

The dairy products were loaded at Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar's Patna district and were scheduled to be supplied in different shops in Dhanbad, he said.

The adulterated products, including 780 kg of paneer, 80 kg of Khowa, 25 kg of Peda and 25 Kg of ladoos, were seized from the bus, Dhanbad Food Safety Officer (FSO) Raja Kumar said.

"Based on a tip-off, we started special checking of buses near Puja Talkies under Sadar police station from 3 am on Tuesday. The adulterated items were being unloaded from the bus around 4 am. We seized them and conducted an on-the-spot test. All the items were found adulterated up to 60 per cent," Kumar said.

The samples have been sent to the state Lab at Namkum in Ranchi for proper testing, he added.

The department has also issued a notice to the bus owner for loading food items without obtaining a food supply license.

"The action would be initiated under the Food Safety Standard Act (FSSA) 2006, against the bus owner," he said.

A special campaign against adulterated food items has been underway as per the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Civil Surgeon (CS), Kumar said.

