New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Over 92,300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday of which 64,931 received their first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday said over 1.23 crore doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Stabs Woman to Death In Hotel, Absconding; Incident Caught on CCTV.

As many as 34.86 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had over five lakh vaccine doses – over two lakh Covaxin and 2.99 lakh Covishield -- left as on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Around 45 Keralites Among Latest Batch of Indians Airlifted From the Country Share Ordeal.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.

Health Department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

They had said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 1.77 lakh doses daily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)