India News | Over 94,000 Stranded Residents of J-K Evacuated Till Date Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K on Tuesday informed that over 94,000 stranded residents of the union territory have been evacuated till date.

"Jammu and Kashmir Govt has evacuated over 94000 stranded J&K residents till date; 67172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26797 through 33 Rajdhani and Shramik Special trains," the Information and Public Relations department of J-K tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 and Its Potential Impact on Various Industries According to SEO Expert Lance Bachmann.

652 passengers brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through four special flights, the department said.

It said that 15 special domestic flights arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Day 2 of resumption of air travel bringing 179 stranded passengers at Jammu Airport and 891 at Srinagar International Airport.

Also Read | Implementation of National Security Laws of the People’s Republic of China Represents the Secure Shield for Hong Kong’s Prosperity and Development.

It also said, "Three Shramik special trains with 5071 Bihar bound Migrant workers have departed from Katra railway station today taking the total tally of outbound workers sent to their home State through Shamik special trains to 21686." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)