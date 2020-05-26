COVID-19 and Its Potential Impact on Various Industries According to SEO Expert Lance Bachmann

Lance Bachmann

COVID-19 is changing the way we all live; from the places we visit to the things we buy. These shifts have made things difficult for marketers who still need business during this unprecedented time. Luckily, Lance Bachmann, President of 1SEO, has a handle on what’s going on in the industry.

Bachmann is an SEO expert who regularly speaks at conventions around the U.S. about the power of digital marketing. His company 1SEO now serves over 1,000 businesses both locally in Philadelphia and nationwide. In other words, he knows his stuff.

Lance predicts that spending will continue to be low in many areas of the economy, including flights, vehicle purchases, fitness services, personal care services, and entertainment outside of the home. However, some industries are still doing well in the United States. In some cases, they’re outperforming their previous numbers.

“If you happen to be in certain industries, you’re probably struggling to keep up with demand right now instead of trying to find business,” Bachmann said. “Groceries, snacks, household supplies, and home entertainment are trending upward. Basically, everything else is on the decline during the pandemic.”

These changes are partially due to shelter in place orders, preventing people from going to a bar, or taking a flight. However, spending is also down because many Americans have lost their income. As of April 30, 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits due to job losses related to the virus.

There is some good news. Most Americans believe that their loss of income will only last two to three months. If this is true, it’s possible that spending will be back on track.

“We just have to wait this one out,” said Lance. “This is an unprecedented time, so it’s normal for businesses to be scrambling. We need to stay afloat until things get back to normal.

Bachmann pointed out that one of the best ways to get new clients during the pandemic is with SEO. Engagement rates are actually up for many companies because they’re posting less often. In addition, many people are using social media more often since they have lots of free time and want to see news about the virus.

“Social media is still a great way to get in front of a consumer’s eyes, even during COVID-19,” Bachmann said. “Even if someone doesn’t buy your product now, they might commit it to memory or save it to their bookmarks for when the pandemic is over.”

These are difficult times for everyone, including businesses. Although consumers aren’t acting the same way right now, social media marketing should still be an integral part of your marketing strategy.