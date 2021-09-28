Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday that some 8.33 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines could not be used in the state since the inoculation drive began.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Residents Complaint about Smell of Gas Leak in Several Areas of Navi Mumbai; MGL Finds No Leakages.

The information was given by health minister Rishikesh Patel in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vansh.

Also Read | Deshbhakti Curriculum a Milestone in India's Progress Journey, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

A vial of vaccine which contains ten doses has to be used within four hours once opened, the minister said.

"So if people do not come for vaccination within that period, a vial has to be discarded after four hours (with some doses unused)," he said, adding that this was the main reason for the wastage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)