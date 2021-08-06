Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has made a provision of more than Rs 6 crore in the budget in the current financial year to put out forest fires in the state, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said on Friday.

Replying to Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the forest minister informed the state assembly during question hour that a provision of Rs 6.36 crore was made under several schemes in the budget to extinguish forest fires.

Pathania said forest fires generally occur in the areas falling under 26 forest divisions of the state. A vehicle equipped with a motor pump, pipe and water tank has been provided to each of these divisions, he added.

These alternate fire tenders put out fires in the forest areas near the road, he added.

