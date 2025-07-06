Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) Police have arrested the owner of a computer tutorial classes for allegedly sexually harassing a woman working at his establishment in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The woman imparted basic computer knowledge to students at the classes run by the the 36-year-old accused at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

She alleged that the man touched her inappropriately, kissed her and insulted her at his centre on Friday evening, an official from Rabale police station said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against him under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, the official said.

