New Delhi, April 24: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in the country, with a specific focus on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The committee directed all security forces to maintain high vigilance and take all necessary measures to prevent future attacks. The CCS resolved that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice, and their sponsors will be held accountable for their actions.

The government reiterated its commitment to pursuing those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible, citing the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of its unwavering stance against terrorism. The CCS met on Wednesday evening under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. Pahalgam Terror Attack: People Involved in Attack Will Get Strong Response; Will Hunt Down Those Who Plotted It, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

Strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack. The CCS expressed its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were discussed in the briefing to the CCS. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed immediately. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for visa purposes. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Meeting Underway, Press Conference Likely by MEA at 7 PM.

The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

