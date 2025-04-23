In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have also joined the emergency session. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to hold a press conference at 7 PM to address the situation. Security has been heightened across Jammu, with additional forces deployed at key locations to prevent further threats and ensure public safety. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Delhi After Cutting Short His Saudi Arabia Visit (Watch Video).

CCS Meeting at PM Narendra Modi’s Residence

#PahalgamTerrorAttack -Crucial CCS Meeting Begins -High-Level Meeting At PM Modi's Residence -Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, And NSA Ajit Doval Are Attending The Meeting@pragyakaushika & @rai_ravikant share details with @ShreyaOpines. pic.twitter.com/8Q6S3U412X — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 23, 2025

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and others officials are present. pic.twitter.com/zXv9TohVz3 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

